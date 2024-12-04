Giraldez happy with Celta Vigo Copa rout of Salamanca; wary of Lopez hype

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez was pleased with their morale-boosting 7-1 Copa del Rey win at Salamanca.

Williot Swedberg, Hugo Sotelo (pen), Pablo Duran, Tadeo Allende, Carlos Dominguez and Fer Lopez were the goalscorers for Celta on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, Giraldez admits they must be careful with the progress of Lopez.

The Match:

“We distributed the minutes well with a committed and competitive squad. We are happy with the victory, with the attitude and now we can think about the match against Mallorca.

“It was more difficult than the result suggests. I really like Salamanca's approach with a huge fan base and a spectacular atmosphere. We took the game seriously.”

Goals from three youth players:

“It is important that we score goals, they are always comforting. I am happy for three. They deserved to have the opportunity to play and the competition suited them well. I am also happy for many players who did not score but played a very good game.”

Fer López:

“He has been very good because he is good and has the conditions to play with us, he is ready. We have to be patient and take the right steps. In the future he will establish himself in the first team but for now we have to be cautious.

"He has to play at weekends and the minutes he gets with us would not be ideal. He is physically good but he needs to play in the Primera RFEF, suffer, play against each other and other things about the game beyond his talent.”