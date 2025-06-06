LaLiga season 2024/25: How Barcelona won title in most exciting campaign in years

FC Barcelona have claimed their 28th LALIGA EA SPORTS title in club history. The Blaugrana secured the trophy in brilliant fashion in a season that was decided by the smallest of margins.

In fact, the final gap between the top two teams was just four points—the narrowest title race in the last five seasons, since Atlético de Madrid won the league in 2020/2021. Looking back over the last ten years, it ranks as the fourth LALIGA season with the smallest points difference between the top two.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid battled neck and neck until the end

Barça and Real Madrid remained locked in a tight title race until the closing matchdays. Atlético de Madrid were also in contention and even crowned winter champions, but they couldn't maintain the same pace in the second half of the season.

In contrast, Barça and Madrid pushed each other to the wire, with the Catalans finally securing the title only in the third-to-last matchday.

A decisive factor was the head-to-head encounters between the two giants—Barcelona won both fixtures, collecting six out of six points, a blow from which Madrid couldn’t recover.

It was a thrilling duel of equals, ultimately decided by Barça’s greater determination, despite a resilient and relentless Real Madrid.

Yamal inspired Barca to the title LaLiga

Champions League spots undecided until the final two matchdays

Spain typically sends four teams to the UEFA Champions League, but this season five will compete in Europe’s top club competition. Still, the fight for those spots was fierce. The fourth- and fifth-placed teams finished level on points after 38 matchdays, with Real Betis narrowly missing out despite being in contention until the penultimate round.

In the end, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, and Villarreal CF qualified for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.

The battle for UEFA Europa League and Conference League places was equally intense, with teams as low as 14th still in the race until the final three matchdays. Only on the final day were the remaining European spots decided, delivering tremendous excitement.

Ultimately, RC Celta and Rayo Vallecano earned places in the Europa League and Conference League, respectively. CA Osasuna and RCD Mallorca came close but were edged out by the teams from Vigo and Vallecas.

Espanyol beat the drop on final day LaLiga

Thrilling relegation battle until the very end

The relegation fight saw numerous twists and turns throughout the season. Several teams were involved in the survival battle deep into the campaign.

In the end, CD Leganés, UD Las Palmas, and Real Valladolid were the unfortunate sides to lose their LALIGA EA SPORTS status.

The parity was remarkable, with just six points separating 11th and 18th place, highlighting how tightly packed the lower half of the table was in this dramatic fight to avoid relegation to LALIGA HYPERMOTION.