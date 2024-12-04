Espanyol coach Gonzalez: Barbastro Copa defeat not about attitude

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez defended his players after their poor Copa del Rey defeat at Barbastro.

Espanyol were bundled out of the Copa 2-0 on Tuesday as Andres Barrera Baigorri struck both goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Gonzalez insisted the defeat wasn't a "question of attitude".

It wasn't a question of attitude:

“We started well in the first half. Today it wasn't a question of attitude. After the penalty, mistakes and inaccuracies start and you lose. It wasn't a question of attitude. At half-time you have to go 2-0 up and leave it sealed, but that's not the case and the opponent is 1-0 up with the penalty. It's a question of accuracy. We have to think about Getafe now. We have to continue the same way we did the other day and compete on Monday.”

Lack of impact and lack of goals:

“When you make 50,000 crosses you have to attack the crosses. There are few shots. We had clear chances. There were too many attacking situations to create so little danger. We have to be self-critical.”

Critical of the defeat:

“Personally, you already know how much importance I attach to it. I knew what could happen. If you don't score in a match like this, you don't deserve to go through. That's how it was.”

Lack of accuracy and defensive problems:

“At the level of attitude we started well, but the personal accuracy marks the game. We have to have that point of finesse that we have not had. At the defensive level the goals are avoidable. The games always have to be fought for. We have to compete as it should be. We have had zero accuracy in front of goal and on top of that the goals are avoidable situations. It has been a question of accuracy in front of goal and giving away two avoidable goals. We have not been successful in either of the two areas and this has penalized us.”

The defeat:

“I was not surprised by the approach. They played their game. The defeat is more our fault than the opponent's. If you don't open up these games and add things like the penalty, they can get complicated. That's what happened.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play