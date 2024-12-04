Las Palmas coach Martinez delighted as McBurnie scores twice for Copa win

Las Palmas coach Diego Martinez was delighted with their Copa del Rey win at Europa on Tuesday.

Oli McBurnie scored twice for the 2-1 win, leaving Martinez pleased as they backed up after Saturday's LaLiga win at Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

A difficult match:

"We knew what we were getting into. The team made a great effort and adapted to very complex circumstances, on a very small pitch where the ball doesn't move; there's a lot of rubber. The only thing I can fault is that we deserved to do a lot earlier, with very clear chances."

The rival:

"I wasn't surprised by Europa. We had analysed them and it was clear that they were a good team. We made a great effort, they adapted to very complex circumstances because it's a very small pitch, the ball doesn't move because there's a lot of rubber."

Happy with his squad:

"The results of these four days in Barcelona have been extraordinary, with two victories. We have played at a good level and practically all the players have shown their best level. We must continue to grow through confidence. The mentality of the team has been very good."

Rotations:

"I'm very happy with the players who have been playing fewer minutes, they've made a great effort, Oli McBurnie has scored the goal and Jaime Mata has once again given us a lot. Tomorrow we have to recover the players well."