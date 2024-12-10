Deportiva Minera president Blaya: Real Madrid must bring their stars because we can do damage

Deportiva Minera president Jose Blaya has reacted almost immediately to their Copa del Rey draw with Real Madrid.

Victory over Alaves last week has seen Minera draw Real Madrid in the round of 32 at home.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm very happy. For such a humble team, being able to host Real Madrid is a dream," said Blaya after the draw, revealing that his mobile phone was "on fire".

"I'm very excited because the effort that the players and this team have shown has been rewarded. The merit goes to them and, although we didn't care about the opponent for the draw, we had our eye on Real Madrid. They were the darlings.

"We know that it is very difficult to stand up to them, but we will try to do as we did against Alavés. We have been fighting for a long time and this is a dream.

"We hope that all the stars will come because we can do damage."