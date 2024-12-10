Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Ratcliffe was furious with Ashworth's Man Utd claim
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
Man Utd, Man City alerted as Sporting CP board considers instant Gyokeres sale
REVEALED: Ashworth's manager shortlist snubbed by Man Utd top brass

Deportiva Minera president Blaya: Real Madrid must bring their stars because we can do damage

Carlos Volcano
Deportiva Minera president Blaya: Real Madrid must bring their stars because we can do damage
Deportiva Minera president Blaya: Real Madrid must bring their stars because we can do damageLaLiga
Deportiva Minera president Jose Blaya has reacted almost immediately to their Copa del Rey draw with Real Madrid.

Victory over Alaves last week has seen Minera draw Real Madrid in the round of 32 at home.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I'm very happy. For such a humble team, being able to host Real Madrid is a dream," said Blaya after the draw, revealing that his mobile phone was "on fire".

"I'm very excited because the effort that the players and this team have shown has been rewarded. The merit goes to them and, although we didn't care about the opponent for the draw, we had our eye on Real Madrid. They were the darlings.

"We know that it is very difficult to stand up to them, but we will try to do as we did against Alavés. We have been fighting for a long time and this is a dream.  

"We hope that all the stars will come because we can do damage."

Mentions
Copa del ReyLaLigaReal MadridDeportiva Minera
Related Articles
Gasperini: Real Madrid in Champions League a landmark moment for Atalanta
Barcelona ahead of Arsenal, Real Madrid in Antonito battle
Real Madrid leaning towards buying back Girona wing-back Gutierrez