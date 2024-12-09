Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Ashworth has left Man Utd
REVEALED: Ratcliffe was furious with Ashworth's Man Utd claim
Ashworth pushed Southgate for Man Utd job over Amorim
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice

Real Madrid leaning towards buying back Girona wing-back Gutierrez

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid leaning towards buying back Girona wing-back Gutierrez
Real Madrid leaning towards buying back Girona wing-back GutierrezLaLiga
Real Madrid are exploring the prospect of buying back Miguel Gutierrez from Girona.

Gutiérrez, 23, left Real Madrid for Girona in the summer of 2022 and is on a deal to 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Real Madrid hold a buyback clause of €8m and a resale clause of 50 per cent.

Mundo Deportivo says  Real Madrid scouted Gutiérrez as they defeated Girona 3-0 on Saturday.

The Spanish giants are now considering buying back the left-back.

Gutiérrez has two goals and three assists in 21 competitive games for Girona this season.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaGutierrez MiguelReal MadridGironaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Girona coach Michel: My dream is to beat Liverpool with 90th minute Stuani goal
Real Betis striker Roque: I used Vini Jr as role-model
Al-Ahli rival Man Utd, Real Madrid for Bayern Munich flyer Davies