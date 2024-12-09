Real Madrid leaning towards buying back Girona wing-back Gutierrez

Real Madrid are exploring the prospect of buying back Miguel Gutierrez from Girona.

Gutiérrez, 23, left Real Madrid for Girona in the summer of 2022 and is on a deal to 2027.

Real Madrid hold a buyback clause of €8m and a resale clause of 50 per cent.

Mundo Deportivo says Real Madrid scouted Gutiérrez as they defeated Girona 3-0 on Saturday.

The Spanish giants are now considering buying back the left-back.

Gutiérrez has two goals and three assists in 21 competitive games for Girona this season.

