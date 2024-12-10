Gasperini: Real Madrid in Champions League a landmark moment for Atalanta

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says facing Real Madrid in the Champions League is a great moment for the club.

Gasperini spoke to the press ahead of Tuesday's tie, with La Dea facing Real as Serie A leaders.

How exciting is it to play this match?

"No team can feel favored when they play against Real Madrid. We come to play an important match, in our stadium, it's a little gem for us. For the people of Bergamo it's a fantastic event. We have to isolate ourselves from these comments that don't concern us, we know we're playing against a very strong team. The standings at the moment are temporary, we're happy, but from here thinking that Atalanta is superior to Real Madrid I think we're going a bit too far. We'll do our best to get a result, but we're a bit more cautious, it's a bit of an exaggerated euphoria that we leave outside, we're removing ourselves from this type of concept."

What kind of Atalanta will it be tomorrow?

"The Super Cup, at that moment, seemed like the highest point in the club's history. Then we didn't get there very well because of the market vicissitudes, but despite this for a good hour we managed to play a good game. We brought in other players, many have risen in level... I think tomorrow's game will be different to the one in August."

What is your state of mind?

"For us it is undoubtedly an excellent moment, we are coming from a gratifying streak of victories. We cannot help but be satisfied, also with what we have given to the fans, you can feel the electricity. But we must forget about Rome and Milan, we must not listen to the various judgments, we must recover the best concentration, to play an important match, which puts us in the condition to offer good football."

How many doubts do you have about the formation?

"The possibility of making a mistake in the formation compared to August is very high (laughs, ed.). Atalanta has changed both in terms of numbers and in the squad, but above all also in the performances of these players, I think Lookman mentioned the various top players that Real Madrid has, but I think we have some too. Compared to last year he has become a player with continuity, he has immediately scored a great number of goals, which makes him one of the best in Europe, therefore in the world."

How is Zappacosta? Scamacca?

"Scamacca is fine, his recovery is going well. Unfortunately Scalvini had a problem with his shoulder today, he had a sub-dislocation, he won't be there tomorrow. For the rest, we're all here, apart from Cuadrado, all those called up are available."

How do you prepare for a match like this?

"To face this type of team you have to play the best possible game, determination, will and all the ingredients to be precise and present, this type of team doesn't forgive you anything. When they reach a goal they set themselves another. A goal that is not unattainable, otherwise it becomes frustration. Every time it's not like you arrive and finish there. You do it game by game, there's only one problem and that is that doing this the time passes and flies, but it's also what keeps you alive. Lookman? Today I think he's a player for the team, not that I didn't want to before, but today he's capable of playing for the team, of defending, of making assists, when I say he's one of the top players."

What did the president ask of you?

"The president never asks me anything, it's extraordinary. He never asked me anything as a result, he always pointed the finger at attitudes, at being united, this seems like a banal thing, I think it's his strength."