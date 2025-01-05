Barcelona defender Araujo delighted with successful playing return

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was happy to feature in their Copa del Rey win at Barbastro.

It marked a six-month comeback from knee injury for the stopper.

Araujo said, "We are happy with the victory, and also on a personal level to be able to play the full 90 minutes again after a long time. I am happy because the team played a good match, it was a difficult pitch.

"The first matches are difficult but we started very focused and were able to win the match. 

"I didn't know I would play the whole match, but the coach kept asking me if I was feeling well and it's important to get some minutes.    

"We knew that the break would help us recover and work well. It was important to start the year like this. Now we have to keep working."

