Toni Fernandez (16) makes Barcelona debut

Toni Fernandez made his debut for Barcelona in their Copa del Rey win at Barbastro.

The versatile Catalan forward became the second youngest debutant in the history of the Blaugrana team, at 16 years, 5 months and 17 days. Only Lamine Yamal was younger.

The Rubí-born player arrived at La Masia in July 2018 from Espanyol in the Alevín stage. At 15 years old, and despite being a second-year cadet, he had already played the season with the Juvenil B.

This season, he made his debut with Barça Atlètic , being a first-year Juvenil, and he is the youngest player in history to score with the Barça reserve team.

Toni played the final ten minutes of last night's Copa win, completing six passes successfully.

Barca coach Hansi Flick said of the teen afterwards: "He deserved it. He's a big talent."