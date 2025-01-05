Barcelona coach Flick happy with Copa victory at Barbastros

Tribal Football
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was happy with their Copa del Rey win at Barbastro.

Barca won 4-0 via goals from Eric Garcia, Robert Lewandowski (2) and Pablo Torre.

Flick later said: "We had to start the year like this, coming from where we came from. We were very good in defense. We didn't give our rivals any chance."

The German also commented on the deregistrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

"Everyone wants Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor back. We played focused, we played well. I haven't seen the team suffer because of this situation, we are professionals and the players have done well.

"We have to be professional and accept the situation of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. I try not to let it affect the team's performance. 

"It's important that all players are available to play. I'm happy with the team's performance."

