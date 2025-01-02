Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona face being blocked from loaning out Dani Olmo this month.

Barca have failed to register summer signings Olmo and Pau Victor for the second-half of the season after not meeting the financial requirements laid out by LaLiga.

Olmo has a clause that means he can break his contract in the event the club fails to register him.

His agent Andy Bara has been clear that they are not looking for a move. There have been rumours that a loan for the rest of the season could be arranged.

But Mundo Deportivo says that it is not a possibility because a player must first be registered in order to be loaned.

As such, Olmo must choose to break his contract and leave as a free agent or sit out the next six months.

Víctor does not have the same clause, which means he could be forced to sit on the sidelines until the summer.

