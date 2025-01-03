Barcelona coach Flick: I really don't want to talk about Victor and Olmo, but...

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick attempted to avoid questions about Pau Victor and Dani Olmo today.

Ahead of their Copa del Rey tie with Barbastro, Flick was pushed about Barca's registration chaos, which threatens to force Olmo and Victor to the stands for the remainder of the season.

The match:

"We've been doing very well in training. What I've seen has been very good. It's the first game of the Cup, and they're an opponent that plays well. I've been following them. We know what awaits us and we have to be focused."

Dani Olmo and Pau Victor?

"I don't want to talk about it because it's not my job, my job is to prepare the team for the match. But I'm in contact with the president, I've spoken today, I have confidence in the club. Everyone does their job. Mine is to prepare for the match.

"To be honest, I'm not happy about the situation. Nor are the players. But things are as they are and we have to accept it. I have to train them and everyone has to do their job. We have confidence in the club. I'm optimistic. There's nothing left but to wait."

Eric Garcia's departure?

"I don't think he'll leave for Girona. For us he's a good player. He was injured, but he's fine. He's intelligent, versatile, professional... we're not considering him leaving."

Chat with president Joan Laporta?

"The conversation is private and will remain that way. I always tell you that."

Goalkeeper selection?

"Szczesny has trained very well, but we have not made a decision, we will make it tomorrow before the match. I haven't decided yet whether Iñaki Peña or Szczensy will play.

Club difficulties?

"I always say that when I arrived I fell in love with the club, the city, the people... we are very happy to be here. The mentality is good. You have seen the session today, the first few minutes, and the players enjoy competing. There is a good atmosphere. Good vibes. We love working here."

Impact of the controversy?

"I'm not thinking about the future or the past. I've spoken to Dani and Pau and the situation isn't easy for them, but they're positive and want to play for this club. They're very good players and important for us. We'll see what decision is made, and then we'll take a position. I know it's not an easy situation, but I'm always positive.

"They are ready to play. They are on point. What I have seen in the session is good. They can play, I have no doubt about it."