Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Musso happy to overcome Vic: Historic night for them

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Juan Musso was pleased to feature in their 2-0 Copa del Rey win at UE Vic.

Julian Alvarez scored both goals as Atletico won on Thursday night, Musso admitted Vic proved difficult on their plastic pitch.

Performance:

"We expected everything because it is soccer, it was a complicated court, for the quality of the players we have, it is sometimes difficult to play on difficult terrain and it was the case, they also made a great game, it was a historic game for them, that motivated them a lot. I am happy to be able to maintain tranquility and calm and hierarchy in order to win."

Difficulty winning:

"For them it was a historic game, the motivation was great, we wanted to go for the party and be protagonists, we granted some counterattack."

Griezmann, Julián came out ... :

"The idea was to give rest to players who have been playing, those who entered came in to us, which was to impose you, We played in a field that we are not used to and the hierarchy appeared."

Thoughts with DANA:

"It is a tragedy that hurts us all and we stand in solidarity with everyone, but it is something that other people have to decide."

Copa:

"We are in Atlético and we play each game to win, we are very excited about the Cup like the League and the Champions League."