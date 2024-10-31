Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
Man Utd director Brailsford confirms to fans that Amorim deal is done
Van Nistelrooy makes clear Man Utd future plans

Atletico Madrid coach Simone praises Vic after Copa victory

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid coach Simone praises Vic after Copa victory
Atletico Madrid coach Simone praises Vic after Copa victoryLaLiga
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simone was impressed by Vic after Thursday's 2-0 Copa del Rey win.

Vic play in the Liga Elit and play in a 4,000 capacity stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Julian Alvarez scored both goals as Atletico won, with Vic earning praise from Simeone.

 

Performance:

"For us not because we had seen videos of the rival. I loved how he played, with commitment and intensity on each ball to respond to Atlético. I liked seeing him, I am very happy for them, he demanded us and made us cost the goal. We had occasions in the first part but we could not, in the second part the goal did not come either. I congratulate the rival, I loved it, that's ambition."

 

Thomas Lemar:

"Hopefully it's as little (an injury) as possible, he's a boy who has worked hours and hours to help us."

 

The most difficult:

"Anything you say can be interpreted from the other party as excuses. If we do not score both goals we would say what a failure. It didn't happen, they were close to me dirtying. So I am not going to extend myself in victory either."

 

Vic:

"I was not surprised at all, they came very well in the League and it is related to work. We came from two lost games and despite the people, the synthetic one, the light had to be won."

Mentions
Copa del ReyAtl. MadridUE VicLaLiga
Related Articles
UNCOVERED: Barcelona beat Real Madrid, Atletico to signing Gavi
Atletico Madrid challenging Tottenham for Real Betis midfielder Cardoso
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone happy for Ballon d'Or winner Rodri