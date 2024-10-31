Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid challenging Tottenham for Real Betis midfielder Cardoso

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid challenging Tottenham for Real Betis midfielder Cardoso
Atletico Madrid challenging Tottenham for Real Betis midfielder CardosoLaLiga
Atletico Madrid are challenging Tottenham for Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

Estadio Deportivo says Atletico are showing interest in Cardoso.

The USA midfielder put in a very strong performance when Atlético Madrid played against Real Betis last weekend.

The 23-year-old impressed Atlético Madrid's management, including coach Diego Simeone.

The problem is that Atlético Madrid has serious competition for Cardoso's signature.

Tottenham are said to have negotiated a special clause that would allow them to sign the midfielder for a lower price.

