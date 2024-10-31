UNCOVERED: Barcelona beat Real Madrid, Atletico to signing Gavi
Roura and Altimira has overseen the development of several of Barca's current first teamers.
On Lamine Yamal, they told Mundo Deportivo: “He came to a tryout when he was six years old. He was skinny, not very tall, he walked strangely... In that game there were 20 kids chasing a ball. It was crazy. But every now and then, that strange-looking kid would do things that made you say: 'Wow! This kid is different!'”
On Pau Cubarsi, they stated: "Our concern was to see how he would develop physically. I asked to know who his father was to see his physique. I saw that he was a big guy, 'ben parit'. Football-wise he suited us because of his personality and because, in addition to having good feet, he was very good defensively."
For Gavi, they explained: "We received very good information from the Andalusian scouts. And it is essential to know how to use him. On Sunday we were already watching him in Seville. I immediately called Aureli –says Roura– because we had to get going quickly.
"We spoke to his agent, Iván de la Peña, because Madrid, Atlético and Villarreal were pending and within a week Gavi was already visiting La Masia. Speed was key."