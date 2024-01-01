Uruguay boss Bielsa defends Nunez over Liverpool form

Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa insists there are no concerns about Darwin Nunez.

The Liverpool forward has been impressive at the Copa America so far for his country.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bielsa has seen Nunez score six in his last nine games for his nation, but hopes that he can find even more consistency.

"Darwin is a player who doesn't need any kind of support," Bielsa told his Copa America press conference.

"You have to know what it means to play for Liverpool and who he competes with, and what his cycles were like, when he converted, when he stopped converting, why he stopped converting. These are things that he manages in proportion to the place he occupies in the football world.

“The only thing that worries me is that he is able to do what he does in an extraordinary way as many times as possible, which is converting, defining, finishing the actions, choosing where he should direct the shot that provides the right conditions to execute it.

"I insist, it would be a contradiction for me to say that what has value are the goals because I am saying the opposite. What is the best way to accompany that where he does not need company because he has shown that he can solve it on his own? Trying to give him a lot of balls to score goals.”