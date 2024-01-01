Tribal Football
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr delighted with 2-goal display in Brazil win

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr delighted with 2-goal display in Brazil win
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr was delighted with his performance for Brazil in their Copa America win against Paraguay.

Vini Jr scored twice in the 4-1 victory.

He later said, “I always say that I never play for myself, but for the team, for Brazil, for my country, and I always try to do the best things, although it is not always possible.

"Today I played a great game, in accordance with the level of player I am.

"I know I can improve a lot to help the Seleçao, and this team, which wants to put Brazil in the place it deserves.”

