Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: I should've done better last season

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes feels he could've done more personally last season.

Rodrygo concedes he lacked some consistency during the Double winning season.

He said from Brazil's Copa America camp: "I'm a guy who demands a lot from himself. I had good numbers at Real Madrid, but they could have been better.

" I hope to improve them with the Brazilian national team."

On his role with Real and Brazil, Rodrygo added: "It does me good to play in all attacking positions. Varying formation opens up a range of possibilities for us. I am fine and I feel comfortable wherever I have to be on the field."