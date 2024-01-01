Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: I should've done better last season

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: I should've done better last season
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: I should've done better last season
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: I should've done better last seasonLaLiga
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes feels he could've done more personally last season.

Rodrygo concedes he lacked some consistency during the Double winning season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said from Brazil's Copa America camp: "I'm a guy who demands a lot from himself. I had good numbers at Real Madrid, but they could have been better.

" I hope to improve them with the Brazilian national team."

On his role with Real and Brazil, Rodrygo added: "It does me good to play in all attacking positions. Varying formation opens up a range of possibilities for us. I am fine and I feel comfortable wherever I have to be on the field."

Mentions
Copa AméricaRodrygoReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Endrick: Not the time to discuss Real Madrid
Liverpool scouting Real Madrid pair Guler, Rodrygo this summer
Arsenal attacker Martinelli proud playing with Vinicius Jr for Brazil