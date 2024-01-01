Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Neymar: Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo more important for Brazil than Vini Jr

Neymar: Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo more important for Brazil than Vini Jr
Neymar: Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo more important for Brazil than Vini Jr
Neymar: Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo more important for Brazil than Vini JrLaLiga
Former Brazil captain Neymar says Rodrygo Goes will be key to their Copa America hopes.

The Al Hilal star, who is recovering from knee surgery, says Rodrygo will be more important than Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Neymar explained: "The key player for Brazil? For me I think it's Rodrygo, because Vini will play everything he knows, but Rodrygo I think is very different.

"He's a star and the number 10 shirt will definitely bring him a lot of luck.'' 

Indeed, Rodrygo has taken Selecao No10 shirt in the absence of Neymar at the Copa.

Mentions
Copa AméricaRodrygoNeymarVinicius JuniorReal MadridSaudi Professional LeagueLaLigaAl Hilal
Related Articles
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo: I should've done better last season
Endrick: Not the time to discuss Real Madrid
The Regista - Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich tactical review: Ancelotti midfield masterclass & his attacker's freedom