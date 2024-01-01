Neymar: Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo more important for Brazil than Vini Jr

Neymar: Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo more important for Brazil than Vini Jr

Former Brazil captain Neymar says Rodrygo Goes will be key to their Copa America hopes.

The Al Hilal star, who is recovering from knee surgery, says Rodrygo will be more important than Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr.

Advertisement Advertisement

Neymar explained: "The key player for Brazil? For me I think it's Rodrygo, because Vini will play everything he knows, but Rodrygo I think is very different.

"He's a star and the number 10 shirt will definitely bring him a lot of luck.''

Indeed, Rodrygo has taken Selecao No10 shirt in the absence of Neymar at the Copa.