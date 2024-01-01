Vidal dismisses Ballon d'Or chances for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has dismissed the qualities of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Now with Colo Colo, Vidal insists Vini Jr shouldn't be considered a Ballon d'Or contender.

In a chat with Argentine streamer Davoo Xenize, the Chilean said: "Vinicius is not in the Top 10 of the world for me. He is far from being there.

"I would give the Ballon d'Or to (Jude) Bellingham."

He added, "Fede Valverde? I like him, but we must demand much more from him. He is missing something, he has the conditions to be considered one of the best in the world."