Mexico coach Lozano delays final ruling on Edson Alvarez injury

Mexico coach Jaime Lozano admits it's too soon to assess the injury of Edson Alvarez.

The West Ham midfielder was forced off during El Tri's Copa America win against Jamaica.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lozano says Mexico's medical team will need a few days to fully know the extent of Alvarez's injury.

He stated: "We have to wait a few days to carry out investigations on him and to know what has happened."

Mexico's next assignment is against Venezuela on Thursday.