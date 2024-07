West Ham concern as Alvarez forced off for Mexico

West Ham concern as Alvarez forced off for Mexico

West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez has suffered an injury at the Copa America.

The Mexico midfielder was forced off during their win against Jamaica yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alvarez was helped from the pitch with the injury.

Further news is due today over the extent of the setback for the midfielder.

West Ham's message of support for Alvarez was immediate, and was posted on their social media channels: "We wish you a speedy recovery, Edson!"