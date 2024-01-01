West Ham midfielder Alvarez pushed about Man Utd rumours

Tribal Football
West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez has ducked questions about interest from Manchester United.

The Mexico international is being linked with United, where he is being considered as a replacement for Casemiro.

Alvarez played for United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax and is emerging as an option for the Dutchman.

Asked about the rumours at the Copa America, Alvarez would only say today:  "I can only tell you that I'm focused on what I have to do.

"I know that the Copa America is a very important tournament where the eyes of the world are basically there. Later there will be time to see what there is or what there isn't."

 

