West Ham attacker Paqueta convinced by Brazil's Copa America chances

West Ham attacker Lucas Paqueta is proud being part of Brazil's Copa America squad.

Paqueta is convinced they have the players to win the tournament this summer.

“It's a unique feeling, and a real privilege to represent Brazil at another Copa América,” he said.

“There’s no better feeling than winning a cup for your country. The national team is going through a transition phase with new players and a new footballing philosophy, so I just hope we can settle in quickly, hit the ground running, and bring the Copa América home once again.

“It's a massive responsibility to play at a Copa América for Brazil. Having won one and come second in another, we, as well as the fans, are dreaming of winning the title again - we will do our best to make sure we become the champions.”

On his Selecao teammates, Paqueta also said: "It’s been great to see everyone again. As well as being my teammates, we've built very strong friendships.

“I messaged Viní around the Champions League final. We all speak often, we text each other, and it’s been great to be reunited over the last few weeks. Hopefully we can translate that camaraderie to the pitch and help the national team achieve its goals.

“I’m confident that Brazil can be competitive this summer and hopefully lift the trophy once again.”