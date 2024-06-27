Tribal Football
Palace defender Richards full of praise for Ream amid Fulham doubts
Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards is full of praise for USA teammate Tim Ream.

Ream is in talks to leave Fulham after the Copa America for Charlotte FC.

Richards said of his fellow defender: “He’s got a lot of experience and he’s a good guy with a lot of knowledge.

“He’s like a teacher, it’s crazy; like a coach on the field. Picking his brain little by little has been really good and I’ve learned a lot.

“I give him a lot of c##p for being old, but he’s definitely helped me out a lot!

“I could always take on more of a leadership role. It’s something I still struggle with, but I’m working on becoming a leader, regardless of who else is back there.”

