Newcastle eyeing Fulham attacker Pereira

Newcastle United are eyeing Fulham attacker Andreas Pereira.

The Brazil international has opened the door to a summer exit this week while with the Selecao for the Copa America.

Football Insider says Newcastle are showing interest in Pereira - who is open to a move.

The 28-year-old's contract with Fulham runs until the summer of 2026 with an option for another year.

Pereira, who has a past at Manchester United, has scored one goal in five caps for Brazil.