Araujo refuses to commit to Barcelona after being asked TWICE
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has refused to commit to the club for next season.

Currently at the Copa America with Uruguay, Araujo was asked if he will be staying with Barca.

Asked twice if he would play for Barcelona next season, Araujo refused to confirm  despite the insistence of the question, and would only say: "I am 100% focused on this Cup."

Asked about what campaign he hopes for after a weak year at club level, he replied: "I hope to have a good tournament with this fantastic team that we have.

"I hope to bring the 16th (Copa America) to Uruguay..."

