Pedri: Nico would be spectacular for Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri hopes they're successful in landing Spain teammate Nico Williams.

Like Barca pal Lamine Yamal, Pedri is happy talking up the Athletic Bilbao winger as a future Nou Camp player.

Pedri said at his Euros presser: "We don't talk much about it. It's a decision that he and Barça have to make.

"Yes, it is clear that he would be a spectacular signing.

"We already see what he does in the EC. Hopefully he can be with us, but we don't know yet because he has a contract with Athletic."