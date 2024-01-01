Tribal Football
Fenerbahce open Barcelona talks for Fati; target Liverpool striker Nunez
Fenerbahce are eyeing Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati.

Sport says Fenerbahce are showing serious interest in Fati.

Fener's sporting director Mário Branco has contacted agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a possible deal.

Branco has also contacted Barcelona's sporting director Deco to register his interest in the attacker.

Fenerbahce's new coach José Mourinho is said to be pushing for Fati to be signed ahead of the new season.

Fenerbahce is also showing interest in Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, 25.

