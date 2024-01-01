Tribal Football
Aston Villa striker Duran pushed about Chelsea move
Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has ducked questions about a potential move to Chelsea.

Duran is currently with Colombia at the Copa America.

"The options of the other teams I don’t know, I am not aware now," Duran told Gol Caracol.

"I’m focused on the national team, at the Copa America, wanting to add minutes, supporting the team a lot.

"For those topics of possible signing I already have other people who take care of that."

Duran was left on the bench for Colombia's opening win against Paraguay.

"You want, like every young person, to play and participate, but there we continue waiting, working with the same hunger and humility as always," he added.

