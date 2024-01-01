Villa want Chelsea pair in Duran deal

Chelsea still retain a serious interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this summer.

The Blues are eager to add a young forward to their squad, but may have to appease Villa as well.

Per The Telegraph, if Duran goes to Chelsea, Villa will want to secure Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen.

A cash plus player swap deal appears to be on the cards for both sides at the moment.

Gallagher has not been keen to leave Chelsea, but will be in the Champions League if he joins Villa.

Maatsen is more inclined to go, but was hoping to earn a permanent move to Borussia Dortmund.