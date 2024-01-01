Aston Villa open to Duran swap with Chelsea

Tribal Football
Aston Villa open to Duran swap with ChelseaAction Plus
Aston Villa are open to a swap deal with Chelsea for Jhon Duran.

Negotiations are continuing this week between the two clubs over the Colombia international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: “Chelsea are expected to make a decision soon on Jhon Duran situation, after talks with Aston Villa over swap deal.

“Chelsea are also considering other options for new striker but talks also with Duran’s agents already took place, he wants the move.”

Villa rate Duran in the £20-30m class.

