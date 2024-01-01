Chelsea go cold (again) on Villa striker Duran

Chelsea may no longer want to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this summer.

The Blues were heavily linked to the young forward, but may have cooled their interest.Per football.london, the Stamford Bridge club are assessing other targets at present.

They are in talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible move for Samu Omorodion.

Chelsea want to secure him in a £34 million move, including add-ons, but Atleti want a bigger fee.

Atleti are hoping to renew the forward’s contract after he impressed on loan at Alaves last season.