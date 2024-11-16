Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid make swift Ramos decision
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Vidic: Amorim won't be successful with Man Utd unless...
Son of Real Madrid president Florentino pushing for Vincius Jr sale

Prem clubs alerted as Bayern Munich seek to offload one of three wingers

Paul Vegas
Prem clubs alerted as Bayern Munich seek to offload one of three wingers
Prem clubs alerted as Bayern Munich seek to offload one of three wingersAction Plus
One of Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry or Leroy Sané will leave Bayern Munich this summer.

That's according to Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Plettenberg is reporting: "As revealed in our Transfer Update show and now confirmed: One of the wingers Kingsley Coman (contract until 2027), Serge Gnabry (2026), or Leroy Sané (2025) is very likely to leave FC Bayern next summer.

"This is partly because Max Eberl wants to reduce the squad’s salary structure. 

"The market for wingers next summer is being scouted, and as previously reported, Luca Koleosho (20/Burnley) is one of the names on the list."

Sane is being linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, with his contract running down. Gnabry, meanwhile, is being tracked by Newcastle.

Mentions
BundesligaGnabry SergeComan KingsleySane LeroyKoleosho LucaBayern MunichArsenalBurnleyManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal and Man City chasing Sane's signature as Bayern Munich contract runs down
Newcastle rivaled by Bayern Munich for Burnley forward Koleosho
Arsenal, Man Utd chasing Bayern Munich Bosman prospect Sane