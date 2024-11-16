Prem clubs alerted as Bayern Munich seek to offload one of three wingers

One of Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry or Leroy Sané will leave Bayern Munich this summer.

That's according to Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg is reporting: "As revealed in our Transfer Update show and now confirmed: One of the wingers Kingsley Coman (contract until 2027), Serge Gnabry (2026), or Leroy Sané (2025) is very likely to leave FC Bayern next summer.

"This is partly because Max Eberl wants to reduce the squad’s salary structure.

"The market for wingers next summer is being scouted, and as previously reported, Luca Koleosho (20/Burnley) is one of the names on the list."

Sane is being linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, with his contract running down. Gnabry, meanwhile, is being tracked by Newcastle.