Sheffield Utd midfielder Souza: What I REALLY think of Man Utd captain Fernandes

Sheffield United midfielder Vini Souza has heaped praise on a Manchester United star.

Souza, who is back in the Championship after the Blades were relegated, named Bruno Fernandes as the league’s nicest player.

Fernandes does not have the best reputation among opposing fans for his on-field antics.

However, Souza told Globo Esporte: “Bruno Fernandes was great. He asked for my shirt. I was like, ‘Bloody hell, why do you want mine?’ (laughs).

“Then I took his shirt, even brought it home, left it with my mum and dad, and it was a player who is also super special in the Premier League.

“He’s been playing at a high level for a long time, and it was nice to face him too, even if it was more on my side. He wished me good luck so I could keep going. I said good luck and shook his hand.”