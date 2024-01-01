Forest in Sheffield Utd talks for Worrall sale

Tribal Football
Premier League side Nottingham Forest have opened talks over a transfer for Joe Worrall.

The defender is facing an uncertain future, as he is no longer wanted by the City Ground club.

Per Teamtalk, the Reds are speaking with Sheffield United about selling Worrall permanently.

The defender spent part of last season on loan, as he went to Turkish club Besiktas in February.

However, he was not able to make the transfer permanent, as he did not impress sufficiently.

“I signed a new contract extension but obviously my game time was limited with the new manager coming in and the direction that the club wanted to go in,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’ve played two games under Nuno but we’re well stocked at Forest, there’s a lot of talent and a lot of good players at Forest.

“For me, it’s all about getting match fit and me sitting there is doing nobody any favors so it’s all about playing games and then we’ll see.”

