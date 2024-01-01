Van Nistelrooy emerges as Burnley candidate

Former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy could soon be managing in England.

The Red Devils legend and former Real Madrid striker may succeed Vincent Kompany as Burnley manager.

Per The Mirror and other sources, Burnley are talking to a number of coaches about the vacant position.

Now they are in the Championship, they may have to settle for a coach with less than ideal experience.

Van Nistelrooy has managed in the Netherlands, winning the Dutch Cup during a sole season in charge at PSV Eindhoven.

Van Nistelrooy, 47, does not have much other head coaching experience, which makes him a gamble.