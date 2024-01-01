Ex-Hull boss Bruce can see Greaves joining Everton

Hull City's Jacob Greaves could be heading to the Premier League this summer.

The center half is being linked to Merseyside club Everton, who may sell Jarrad Branthwaite.

If the latter moves to Manchester United, ex-Tigers boss Steve Bruce believes Greaves is the ideal replacement.

HullLive quote Bruce as saying: "The kid (Jarrad) Branthwaite, have they turned down £45m?

“He was at Carlisle, and I should have taken him - he was on our doorstep at Newcastle and he was only £1.5m or £2m when he went to Everton.

“He's flourished and he's now at £45m all of a sudden? The thing is, he's been there and done it in the Premier League whereas the boy Greaves (has not).

“It will probably take a cheque, probably north of £20m now to even consider it I would have thought."