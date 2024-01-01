Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Ex-Hull boss Bruce can see Greaves joining Everton

Ex-Hull boss Bruce can see Greaves joining Everton
Ex-Hull boss Bruce can see Greaves joining Everton
Ex-Hull boss Bruce can see Greaves joining EvertonAction Plus
Hull City's Jacob Greaves could be heading to the Premier League this summer.

The center half is being linked to Merseyside club Everton, who may sell Jarrad Branthwaite.

Advertisement
Advertisement

If the latter moves to Manchester United, ex-Tigers boss Steve Bruce believes Greaves is the ideal replacement.

HullLive quote Bruce as saying: "The kid (Jarrad) Branthwaite, have they turned down £45m? 

“He was at Carlisle, and I should have taken him - he was on our doorstep at Newcastle and he was only £1.5m or £2m when he went to Everton. 

“He's flourished and he's now at £45m all of a sudden? The thing is, he's been there and done it in the Premier League whereas the boy Greaves (has not). 

“It will probably take a cheque, probably north of £20m now to even consider it I would have thought."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGreaves JacobBruce SteveBranthwaite JarradHull CityEvertonManchester UnitedChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton preparing offer for Hull defender Greaves
Ten Hag survives: Why Man Utd contract gesture promises turned corner
Ten Hag seeks three major Man Utd signings