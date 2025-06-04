Hobbs future with Wolves in doubt

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs' position is in doubt.

TalkSPORT says Hobbs is becoming increasingly sidelined as manager Vitor Pereira's influence on transfer policy increases.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hobbs has been with Wolves for over 10 years and rejected an approach from Southampton in January.

It's reported Pereira is now being handed greater responsibility in the club's signing plans as part of a management "restructure".

As such, Hobbs' future at Molineux is now in doubt.