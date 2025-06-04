Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona president Laporta offers Ter Stegen to Man Utd
Why Arsenal have not announced Zubimendi as his transfer is delayed
Gyokeres opens up on Arsenal transfer rumours: That's all I can say for now...
Arsenal go retro as Man City shake up new Premier League kits

Hobbs future with Wolves in doubt

Paul Vegas
Hobbs future with Wolves in doubt
Hobbs future with Wolves in doubtAction Plus
Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs' position is in doubt.

TalkSPORT says Hobbs is becoming increasingly sidelined as manager Vitor Pereira's influence on transfer policy increases.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hobbs has been with Wolves for over 10 years and rejected an approach from Southampton in January.

It's reported Pereira is now being handed greater responsibility in the club's signing plans as part of a management "restructure".

As such, Hobbs' future at Molineux is now in doubt.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolvesSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham open talks with Southampton keeper Ramsdale
Sancho "in list of players available for sale" for Man Utd as the club raises funds
Man City to chase Wolves defender Ait Nouri as "all parties now expect move to happen"