Leeds and Derby chasing Aston Villa starlet who has already scored 15 goals this season

Championship side Leeds United are said to have entered the chase for Louie Barry.

The Aston Villa starlet is set to earn a loan move in January where he can progress his game.

Barry is currently at Stockport, where he has netted 15 goals, but he may be moved.

Villa feels that he can play at a higher level, which has alerted a lot of Championship clubs.

The 21-year-old, per Teamtalk, is a Leeds United and Derby County target.

Both clubs are hoping to convince Villa and the player to do a January deal.