Chelsea's £19M youngster seeking loan move in January after lack of game time

Chelsea youngster Omari Kellyman is reportedly seeking a loan move in January after a lack of minutes under manager Enzo Maresca.

The teenager cost the Blues £19M in the summer despite having only made six senior appearances for Aston Villa which included 3 appearances in the Conference League and 1 in the EFL Cup.

Kellyman has made zero appearances for Chelsea this season as Maresca stepped in for Mauricio Pochettino who left the club in May 2024. According to BBC Sport, Kellyman is weighing up his loan options as he looks to continue his development elsewhere.

Championship sides are reportedly the main focus of the teenager with Chelsea unlikely to let him leave for a rival side in the Premier League. After recovering from injury Kellyman is attracting the attention of many second tier sides who would love the addition of a top attacking midfielder at their club half way through the season.