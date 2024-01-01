Everton eyeing Hull winger Philogene

Tribal Football
Hull City’s coveted winger Jaden Philogene has a new suitor in the form of Everton.

The Premier League giants are considering putting in a bid for the creative talent, who is also wanted by other teams.Per The Mirror, the likes of West Ham United are also pushing to secure his signature.

Aston Villa sold Philogene a year ago and have a sell-on clause and buy-back option within the agreement.

Philogene has already played in the Premier League, debuting for Villa in 2021 at the age of 19.

He has also spent time on loan at Stoke City and Cardiff City in his young career.

