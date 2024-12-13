Cattermole signs for Bristol Rovers as new first team coach

Cattermole signs for Bristol Rovers as their new first team coach

Ex-Premier League midfielder Lee Cattermole has landed his first job in coaching.

The former Sunderland star has signed for Bristol Rovers as their first team coach.

Advertisement Advertisement

He will be focusing on the development and implementation of set pieces for Bristol.

On the move, per The Sun, Cattermole said: "I am delighted to join the coaching team at Bristol Rovers.

"Having spoken to the guys here and George Friend, I very quickly got excited about the project being developed here at the Club.

"Everything I’ve heard about Bristol Rovers tells me it’s an exciting time to be part of things here, and I’m looking forward to getting going."