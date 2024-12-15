Wolves to sift through candidates after O'Neil axing

Wolves sacked manager Gary O'Neil with no immediate replacement lined up.

O'Neil was axed after Saturday's defeat at home to Ipswich Town.

At Molineux on the day was former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is being linked with the post, along with another ex-United boss in David Moyes.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is being linked as is Porto coach Sergio Conceicao. Another Portuguese being mentioned is Pedro Martins, currently in charge of Qatar's Al-Gharafa.

At home, Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough) and Scott Parker (Burnley) are other names being linked with the post.

