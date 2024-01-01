Atletico Madrid president Cerezo delivers update on futures of Morata, Felix and Hermoso

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists there's no plans to sell Alvaro Morata.

The Spain captain has been linked with Juventus and Manchester United in recent days.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Cerezo says: “I think that the issue of Álvaro Morata is one that is not problematic at all. He is a magnificent player, he is the number nine in the Spanish team and he is a player of our team, and I think that he will continue to be a player for Atlético de Madrid."

Cerezo also spoke about João Félix and his future after last season's loan with Barcelona, “The situation is exactly the same as it was two weeks ago and three months ago. He is an Atlético de Madrid player who is on loan at Barcelona. We don't know what Barcelona's response will be and when we know it we will make the decisions that we have to make.”

The president finally delivered an update on departing defender Mario Hermoso: “His contract is up and I cannot tell you at this moment whether he will renew or not, it depends on him and the people who are negotiating.

"I can tell you at this moment that in a few days he will no longer be an Atlético de Madrid player, despite being the great player that he is."