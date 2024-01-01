Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Liverpool set Morton price as RB Leipzig keen

Liverpool set Morton price as RB Leipzig keen
Liverpool set Morton price as RB Leipzig keen
Liverpool set Morton price as RB Leipzig keenAction Plus
RB Leipzig are among the teams chasing after Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton.

The Reds have several talents that may be leaving permanently or going out on loan this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Times, Morton is valued at £20 million by Liverpool, as they see him as a huge prospect.

The source adds that after his loan with Championship side Hull City, he is attracting interest.

Leipzig are joined by Sevilla, Feyenoord and Eintracht Frankfurt in chasing his signature.

There are also several Premier League and Championship clubs in the mix.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMorton TylerLiverpoolRB LeipzigHull CityEintracht FrankfurtFeyenoordSevillaBundesligaChampionshipLaLigaEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sevilla, RB Leipzig among Euro scramble for Liverpool prospect Morton
Hancko agent: We give priority to Simeone and Atletico Madrid
Liverpool boss Slot keen on Feyenoord defender Geertruida