Liverpool set Morton price as RB Leipzig keen

RB Leipzig are among the teams chasing after Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton.

The Reds have several talents that may be leaving permanently or going out on loan this summer.

Per The Times, Morton is valued at £20 million by Liverpool, as they see him as a huge prospect.

The source adds that after his loan with Championship side Hull City, he is attracting interest.

Leipzig are joined by Sevilla, Feyenoord and Eintracht Frankfurt in chasing his signature.

There are also several Premier League and Championship clubs in the mix.