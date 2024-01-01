Sevilla, RB Leipzig among Euro scramble for Liverpool prospect Morton

Tribal Football
Sevilla, RB Leipzig among Euro scramble for Liverpool prospect MortonLaLiga
Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is attracting interest from across Europe.

Morton has just completed an impressive season-long loan with Hull City in the Championship.

And his form, says The Times, has major clubs across Europe seeking talks with Liverpool about an outright deal.

Sevilla, Feyenoord, Eintracht Frankfurt and some Premier League clubs are keen.

Morton could return to the Championship next season for another loan, however the youngster feels ready for top-flight football.

The 21 year-old is also on the radar of RB Leipzig, which are regarded as the most concrete of suitors.

