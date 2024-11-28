Motta happy with Juventus draw at Villa

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was left pleased with their draw at Champions League opponents Aston Villa.

Juve earned a 0-0 draw, surviving a late scare as Morgan Rogers was denied a Villa winner in injury-time for a foul.

“A point is valuable, the team is continuing to play in a solid and balanced fashion,” Motta said afterwards.

“Aston Villa are dangerous on rapid counter-attacks and seek their striker with a long ball, but we didn’t allow them to do that often.

“Clearly, we also didn’t create many chances of our own, but that was to not give Aston Villa the spaces they were looking for.

“It was another good performance, a valuable point and we continue to seek qualification.

“We always want to win, we have three games to go in order to secure qualification. It’s an important moment where we play every game to the full, as we did today.

“We have big games coming up between Serie A, the Coppa Italia and Champions League, always stepping onto the pitch with our idea of football and trying to win.”

