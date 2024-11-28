Villa boss Emery declares Juventus stalemate as "fantastic"

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery was pleased with his team’s performance on Wednesday night.

The Midlands club could only manage a 0-0 draw at home against Juventus in the Champions League group stages.

But it leaves them in a solid position to qualify as one of the top eight teams from the group stages.

“It was fantastic,” Emery stated post-game.

“We needed one match like this, playing seriously with a clean sheet, defending strong, being compact and then trying to impose and dominate some areas of the match.

“We didn’t create a lot of chances but we didn’t concede a lot of chances. We were closer to scoring and in the second half we were progressively getting better.

“We needed one save from Emiliano, a fantastic save, but even in the last action, in England it’s a goal, in Europe it’s not. That’s the decision of the referee.

“The easier interpretation for the referee is a foul, but in England we know when the opponent is not using their hands to push the goalkeeper or to touch him clearly, usually it’s fair. We have to accept it.

“We have ten points in the Champions League and we were enjoying it in Villa Park. We played a very serious match, a very competitive match against Juventus, respecting them.

“I think we have to carry on enjoying this competition.”